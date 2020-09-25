New York RGGI update remains incomplete as officials promise finalisation this year

Published 17:22 on September 25, 2020 / Last updated at 18:21 on September 25, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York’s post-2020 RGGI regulation is not yet complete, roughly three months after its public comment period ended, but officials are confident the state will implement the ETS update before the end of the year.