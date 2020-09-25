Virginia rejects Dominion request to include RGGI in power rate hike
Published 17:15 on September 25, 2020 / Last updated at 18:10 on September 25, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
A Virginia utility commission has denied a waiver request from a Dominion Energy subsidiary to include RGGI compliance costs in next year’s power rate, according to a document filed this week.
A Virginia utility commission has denied a waiver request from a Dominion Energy subsidiary to include RGGI compliance costs in next year’s power rate, according to a document filed this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.