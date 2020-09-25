Americas > Virginia rejects Dominion request to include RGGI in power rate hike

Virginia rejects Dominion request to include RGGI in power rate hike

Published 17:15 on September 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:10 on September 25, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia utility commission has denied a waiver request from a Dominion Energy subsidiary to include RGGI compliance costs in next year’s power rate, according to a document filed this week.

A Virginia utility commission has denied a waiver request from a Dominion Energy subsidiary to include RGGI compliance costs in next year’s power rate, according to a document filed this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software