NA Markets: WCI allowances creep to new COVID-era highs, RGGI prices stagnate

Published 23:11 on September 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:11 on September 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up on the secondary market for the second straight week, while RGGI allowances (RGA) stagnated despite an uptick in activity.