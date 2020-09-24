NA Markets: WCI allowances creep to new COVID-era highs, RGGI prices stagnate
Published 23:11 on September 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:11 on September 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up on the secondary market for the second straight week, while RGGI allowances (RGA) stagnated despite an uptick in activity.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up on the secondary market for the second straight week, while RGGI allowances (RGA) stagnated despite an uptick in activity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.