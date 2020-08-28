Shanghai, Tianjin auctions clear at floor price, but demand surprises
Published 13:14 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 13:15 on August 28, 2020 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Allowance auctions in Shanghai and Tianjin on Friday both cleared at their price floors near secondary market prices, with the Shanghai sale reversing failures in previous years to go over-subscribed.
