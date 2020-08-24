EU ETS registry issues persist after outage -Commission
Published 22:43 on August 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:46 on August 24, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU ETS registry system continues to experience technical issues following last week's three-day outage, the European Commission said late Monday, with problems specifically affecting Britain's EUA auctions and transactions involving Kyoto Protocol credits.
