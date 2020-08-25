West African nations launch consultations for joint carbon pricing system
Published 19:13 on August 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:51 on August 25, 2020 / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International / No Comments
Eight West African countries took part last week in the first of a series of consultations to establish a subregional carbon pricing instrument, the coordinator of the West African Alliance said Tuesday.
Eight West African countries took part last week in the first of a series of consultations to establish a subregional carbon pricing instrument, the coordinator of the West African Alliance said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.