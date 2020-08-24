EU Market: EU carbon prices leap nearly 8% on price, vaccine optimism
Published 18:36 on August 24, 2020 / Last updated at 18:46 on August 24, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs gapped up and jumped by nearly 8% on Monday, hitting a five-week high above €27 as traders said a bullish weekend Financial Times article and wider market optimism about prospects for effective COVID-19 treatments stoked carbon buyers.
