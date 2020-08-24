EMEA > EU-wide 55% target “technically and economically” feasible -report

EU-wide 55% target “technically and economically” feasible -report

Published 17:56 on August 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:43 on August 25, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU can achieve a 55% emission reduction target below 1990 levels by 2030 but the goal will require significant climate policy changes, including to the ETS’ own architecture, according to a report released on Monday.

