EU-wide 55% target “technically and economically” feasible -report
Published 17:56 on August 24, 2020 / Last updated at 00:43 on August 25, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU can achieve a 55% emission reduction target below 1990 levels by 2030 but the goal will require significant climate policy changes, including to the ETS’ own architecture, according to a report released on Monday.
The EU can achieve a 55% emission reduction target below 1990 levels by 2030 but the goal will require significant climate policy changes, including to the ETS’ own architecture, according to a report released on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.