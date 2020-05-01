EU Market: EUAs duck below €19 as end to compliance buying leaves void

Published 17:33 on May 1, 2020 / Last updated at 17:51 on May 1, 2020

EUAs dropped below €19 on Friday, extending a two-week low in thin holiday trade amid bearish sentiment from Thursday's passing of the 2019 compliance season and wider financial market weakness.