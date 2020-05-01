Eligible EU countries cleared to hand out final batch of free Phase 3 EUAs to utilities

Published 20:25 on May 1, 2020

A handful of eligible EU member states have been cleared to hand out their final batches of free carbon allowances to utilities for the current phase of the ETS, leaving as many as 40 million units to be sold or banked into the next period.