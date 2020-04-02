NA Markets: CCA prices rise after coronavirus-fuelled meltdown, as RGGI recovers

Published 22:44 on April 2, 2020 / Last updated at 22:44 on April 2, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose week-on-week for the first time since permits plummeted below the current WCI floor price amid a speculator-led selloff, while RGGI allowance (RGA) prices recovered nearly all of their previous losses seen over the COVID-19 pandemic.