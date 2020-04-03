Africa > COMMENT: Five massive drivers of future demand for offsets

COMMENT: Five massive drivers of future demand for offsets

Published 01:01 on April 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:36 on April 2, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, Conversations, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Views, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Prior to the onslaught of COVID-19, a quick scan of the news each day would reveal that climate change is on the minds of customers and corporates worldwide.  Warmer winters with rain where there was once snow, colder weather anomalies due to destabilization of the polar vortex, and summers punctuated by raging fires in both hemispheres make the topic impossible to ignore.  And, while new regulatory regimes are cropping up across the globe, voluntary action is on the rise.

By Bluesource

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software

We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close