Colombia extends verification arrangements for carbon tax offset projects

Published 16:29 on April 2, 2020 / Last updated at 16:29 on April 2, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Colombia has prolonged temporary verification requirements for domestic offsets eligible for use against the South American nation's $5/tonne CO2 levy as the federal government continues work on its accreditation programme for in-country projects.