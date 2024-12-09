ANALYSIS: Despite November uptick, EU fossil power emissions on course for yet another heavy annual drop

Published 13:43 on December 9, 2024 / Last updated at 13:43 on December 9, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

Annual EU carbon emissions from electricity generation covered by the bloc's ETS are set to slump heavily once again in 2024 despite a strong rise in gas-fired output last month, analysts have said, though next year could see a much tighter market and a sustained price recovery.