Saudi Arabia offers Kenya $8 per carbon credit in COP16 VCM deal -media
Published 13:18 on December 9, 2024 / Last updated at 13:18 on December 9, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
Saudi officials and private sector players are open to buying carbon credits from Kenya in a voluntary market (VCM) deal at $8 per tonne, according to statements made on the sidelines of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 conference in Riyadh last week.
