COP29: A tale of two registries – Article 6 negotiators head towards crunch in bid to force through carbon markets outcome

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Countries could be on the verge of finalising a deal on Article 6 at COP29, with negotiators and observers each signalling that talks and texts on international carbon markets are now very close to consensus after parties appear to have carved out a compromise on the thorny registries issue, though the latest draft outcome could equally go either way.