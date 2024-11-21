COP29: Last chance in Baku for carbon markets to get this right, says Article 6 negotiator
Published 09:10 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 09:47 on November 21, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Carbon market negotiators may have one last chance to find the right set of Article 6 rules to ensure integrity before the world abandons the market-based approach for achieving climate action, a Swedish negotiator said Wednesday.
