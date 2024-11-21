Asia Pacific > Asia-focused carbon standards team up to promote voluntary carbon market

Asia-focused carbon standards team up to promote voluntary carbon market

Published 09:44 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:53 on November 21, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary

Two carbon standard operators have teamed up to promote the development of the Asian voluntary market.
Two carbon standard operators have teamed up to promote the development of the Asian voluntary market.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.