US reforestation project kicks off in Pennsylvania with aim to generate 380k credits
Published 00:06 on October 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:06 on October 19, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A reforestation group announced Thursday that it is beginning a land reclamation project in Northwest Pennsylvania this month, kicking off a larger 2,800-acre reforestation project across the Appalachian region, to be financed by the expected sale of nearly 400,000 carbon credits.
