FEATURE: Innovations in battery manufacturing are key to reducing cost, meeting regulation
Published 12:31 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:31 on September 12, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, US
Innovations in battery manufacturing, such as use of a ‘dry process’ to make electrodes, will be key to reducing cost and lowering the environmental footprint of producing lithium-ion batteries to be in line with the EU’s new Batteries Regulation, say experts.
