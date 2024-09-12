Global oil demand growth slowing fast, finds IEA

Published 12:25 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:48 on September 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The world is still on track to be awash with oil by the end of the decade after global demand growth decelerated in the first half of 2024 to the lowest rate since 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Thursday.