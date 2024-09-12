Global oil demand growth slowing fast, finds IEA
Published 12:25 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:48 on September 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The world is still on track to be awash with oil by the end of the decade after global demand growth decelerated in the first half of 2024 to the lowest rate since 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Thursday.
The world is still on track to be awash with oil by the end of the decade after global demand growth decelerated in the first half of 2024 to the lowest rate since 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.