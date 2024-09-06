Australian Senate committee recommends passage of Future Made in Australia Bill, despite design concerns
Published 11:00 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 11:00 on September 6, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
An Australian Senate cross-party committee has recommended the Future Made in Australia (FMIA) Bill be passed, which would unlock close to A$23 billion ($15 bln) over 10 years to support clean energy and critical minerals development.
An Australian Senate cross-party committee has recommended the Future Made in Australia (FMIA) Bill be passed, which would unlock close to A$23 billion ($15 bln) over 10 years to support clean energy and critical minerals development.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.