Euro Markets: EUAs trade in slim range after early gas-fuelled tumble as market fights for direction

European carbon prices slumped early on Monday morning in line with weakening energy markets, as warmer weather and a predicted rise in renewable power generation raised the prospect of reduced demand for thermal output, before the day developed into a battle over the direction of the market with aggressive sellers meeting equally determined resistance.