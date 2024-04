Global business association highlights “severe” challenges with EU CBAM

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The world’s largest business association has written to the European Commission’s director general for taxation and customs union to call attention to the “severe” challenges companies have faced in complying with the first reporting period of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).