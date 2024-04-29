Global business association highlights “severe” challenges with EU CBAM
Published 16:42 on April 29, 2024 / Last updated at 16:42 on April 29, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The world’s largest business association has written to the European Commission’s director general for taxation and customs union to call attention to the “severe” challenges companies have faced in complying with the first reporting period of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
