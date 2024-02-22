China to draft technical standards for CCUS development, carbon management
Published 08:45 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 08:45 on February 22, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China is planning to formulate technical standards for the development of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) by 2025 as part of a broader roadmap to peak emissions from domestic industries by the end of this decade.
