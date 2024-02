Limited policy and manufacturing data impede construction sector’s ability to cut emissions -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Carbon emissions in construction and manufacturing can be cut at least 10% through the use of lifecycle assessments (LCA), but a lack of policies, environmental data, and investor awareness are key barriers to wider LCA adoption, according to a survey of industry professionals.