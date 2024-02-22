Limited policy and manufacturing data impede construction sector’s ability to cut emissions -report
Published 08:00 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:56 on February 20, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
Carbon emissions in construction and manufacturing can be cut at least 10% through the use of lifecycle assessments (LCA), but a lack of policies, environmental data, and investor awareness are key barriers to wider LCA adoption, according to a survey of industry professionals.
Carbon emissions in construction and manufacturing can be cut at least 10% through the use of lifecycle assessments (LCA), but a lack of policies, environmental data, and investor awareness are key barriers to wider LCA adoption, according to a survey of industry professionals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.