Expectations of voluntary carbon credit retirements topping 250 mln this year start to build

Published 15:42 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 16:24 on February 8, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, US, Voluntary

Expectations of a surge in demand for voluntary carbon credits are growing after analysis points to retirement levels jumping two-thirds in 2024 to top 250 million.