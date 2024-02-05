VCM Report: Corporates not waiting for ICVCM’s CCP label to retire carbon credits

Published 18:38 on February 5, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

News of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM)’s progress report dominated the voluntary market that, for the second week running, was thin on activity but high on retirement volumes.