VCM Report: Corporates not waiting for ICVCM’s CCP label to retire carbon credits
Published 18:38 on February 5, 2024 / Last updated at 18:38 on February 5, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
News of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM)’s progress report dominated the voluntary market that, for the second week running, was thin on activity but high on retirement volumes.
News of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM)’s progress report dominated the voluntary market that, for the second week running, was thin on activity but high on retirement volumes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.