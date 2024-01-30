Singapore exchange connects with UAE platform in hunt for deeper, more liquid market
Published 04:15 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 04:15 on January 30, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Other APAC, Voluntary
Singapore’s ACX Group on Tuesday announced it has connected its Singapore-based trading platform with the environmental instruments exchange it operates in Abu Dhabi’s alongside the ACX Clearing Corporation.
Singapore’s ACX Group on Tuesday announced it has connected its Singapore-based trading platform with the environmental instruments exchange it operates in Abu Dhabi’s alongside the ACX Clearing Corporation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.