Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > Carbon removals platform buys 1,000 direct air capture units from Kenyan plant

Carbon removals platform buys 1,000 direct air capture units from Kenyan plant

Published 11:33 on January 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:33 on January 24, 2024  / Roy Manuell /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

A carbon removals platform has purchased around 1,000 direct air capture (DAC) credits from a facility based in Kenya, the firms announced Wednesday. 
A carbon removals platform has purchased around 1,000 direct air capture (DAC) credits from a facility based in Kenya, the firms announced Wednesday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.