UK govt criticised for not checking sustainability of subsidised biomass

UK govt criticised for not checking sustainability of subsidised biomass

Published 10:40 on January 24, 2024 / Sara Stefanini

The UK government is failing to show how it ensures that biomass power and heat generators adhere to sustainability requirements after receiving a total of more than £22 billion of support over 21 years, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday. 
