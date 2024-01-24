Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
> UK govt criticised for not checking sustainability of subsidised biomass
Published 10:40 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 13:02 on January 24, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA
The UK government is failing to show how it ensures that biomass power and heat generators adhere to sustainability requirements after receiving a total of more than £22 billion of support over 21 years, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday.
