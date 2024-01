UK govt criticised for not checking sustainability of subsidised biomass

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The UK government is failing to show how it ensures that biomass power and heat generators adhere to sustainability requirements after receiving a total of more than £22 billion of support over 21 years, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday.