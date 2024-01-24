Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> EU car emissions reduction targets unachievable at current speed -auditors
Published 11:38 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 11:38 on January 24, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU's goal to stop manufacturing CO2-emitting cars by 2035 faces huge challenges, according to a report published on Wednesday.
