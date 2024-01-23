Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:43 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:43 on January 23, 2024  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices rose steeply early on Tuesday morning to fill a technical gap, before giving up most of their gains as the market digested a sharp cut in analyst price forecasts for the short and medium term.
European carbon prices rose steeply early on Tuesday morning to fill a technical gap, before giving up most of their gains as the market digested a sharp cut in analyst price forecasts for the short and medium term.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.