Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> Cookstove study identifying “pervasive over-crediting” passes peer review
Cookstove study identifying “pervasive over-crediting” passes peer review
Published 10:00 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 07:09 on January 23, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary
After passing peer review, a journal version of an academic pre-print study that said it found over-crediting in cookstove offset projects last year has renewed its criticism of over-estimation of issuances in the same project methodologies, but by a much higher factor.
After passing peer review, a journal version of an academic pre-print study that said it found over-crediting in cookstove offset projects last year has renewed its criticism of over-estimation of issuances in the same project methodologies, but by a much higher factor.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy