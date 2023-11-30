Australia’s emissions rise by 4 Mt as govt’s “broad and deep” climate agenda yet to translate to GHG reductions
Published 03:36 on November 30, 2023 / Last updated at 03:36 on November 30, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s GHG emissions have risen by 4 million tonnes of CO2e in 2023 and although the government is pursuing a “broad and deep” climate policy agenda it has yet to translate to falls in GHGs, a report by the country’s Climate Change Authority said Thursday.
