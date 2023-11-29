Respira invests in new DAC project in UAE
Published 16:20 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 16:22 on November 29, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Climate Talks, EMEA, Middle East, New Zealand, US, Voluntary
Climate financier Respira International intends to purchase up to 50,000 direct air carbon (DAC) capture credits for an undisclosed price in a new project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company announced Wednesday.
Climate financier Respira International intends to purchase up to 50,000 direct air carbon (DAC) capture credits for an undisclosed price in a new project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.