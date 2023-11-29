Respira invests in new DAC project in UAE

Published 16:20 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 16:22 on November 29, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay

Climate financier Respira International intends to purchase up to 50,000 direct air carbon (DAC) capture credits for an undisclosed price in a new project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company announced Wednesday.