EU-co legislators strike provisional deal on industrial air pollution
Published 15:59 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 15:59 on November 29, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
EU co-legislators reached a provisional political agreement to revise existing legislation on harmful industrial emissions across the bloc, striking a deal in the early hours of Wednesday that widens obligations to include more farmers and miners but not methane-intensive cattle rearers.
