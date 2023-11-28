Experts divided over VCMI’s proposed new carbon credit buyers’ claim
Published 19:34 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 19:43 on November 28, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / International, Voluntary
The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) issued new guidance today for carbon credit-buying firms, including a new proposed use case for carbon credits that has swiftly divided opinion, with campaigners warning the proposal risks diluting company goals and market participants claiming it could raise ambition by encouraging more companies to take action.
