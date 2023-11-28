Only four of biggest companies have no-deforestation policy across whole supply chain, Ceres says

Just four of 53 of the world’s biggest companies most at-risk from deforestation loss have a policy on the topic covering their entire supply chains, non-profit Ceres has found.

Brazilian firms Amaggi and Suzano, French luxury group Kering, and UK packaging company Mondi, were the only corporations to have a no-deforestation policy spanning all parts and regions of their supply chains, Ceres said.

Ceres assessed 53 of the world’s largest companies across 15 industries with the greatest risks from sourcing high-risk commodities, like soy, timber, and palm oil, for its Deforestation Scorecard.

“Few of the largest global companies are taking ambitious action to tackle commodity-driven deforestation, and drive progress toward a net zero economy,” Ceres said. The report comes days before COP28 kicks off in Dubai, where progress on deforestation will be a key focus.

However, most of the assessed companies have started to tackle deforestation. Some 87% of companies have some form of a policy in the area, Meryl Richards, food and forests programme director at Ceres told Carbon Pulse.

Just 25% of the over 700 financial institutions, who are members of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) or Race to Zero, have at least one deforestation policy for a high-risk commodity, Global Canopy said in a separate report released Monday.

“Our key findings align in that we are seeing a slower-than-needed pace of deforestation action,” Ceres’s Richards said of the two reports.

THE 2025 TARGET

Companies recognise the urgency for action, but many still need to improve their policies, Ceres said in its report.

Many firms only achieved part of Ceres’s key indicators on deforestation, for having policies that only apply to direct suppliers, specific markets, select product lines, certain ownerships, or distinct geographies.

McDonald’s had only “partially” published a no-deforestation policy by committing to achieving it by 2030, rather than 2025, Ceres said. The Accountability Framework initiative has recommended eliminating deforestation from supply chains by 2025, to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

However, just eight of the assessed companies have policies ambitious enough to meet the 2025 target date, Ceres said. These included French firms Fromageries, Louis Dreyfus, and LVMH, in a country where mandatory nature-related disclosures have spurred some action.

“Companies will need to broaden the coverage of their commitments and actions to meet new regulatory frameworks,” Richards said.

Key policy developments in the EU include its regulation on deforestation-free products, starting in 2024, and the developing Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

The findings aim to inform investor engagement with companies, Richards said. “Divestment may be an appropriate option in cases where companies have a long track-record of inaction,” she said.

However, “instead of divestment, we recommend engagement approaches to drive action within the company”, she said.

THE RESULTS

Ceres selected the 53 firms based on their exposure to commodities, EU market presence, influence over key sectors, and Global Canopy’s Forest 500 database.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***