Indonesia speaks up for producing countries, who demand say in EU deforestation law

Indonesia is leading a group of 17 commodity-producing countries that are demanding to have a say in the EU’s anti-deforestation law that addresses imported products.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.