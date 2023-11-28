RWE drops strategic hedging of lignite as green investment rush marks the end of an era
Published 15:57 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 15:57 on November 28, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, EU ETS, International
German utility RWE, historically the biggest emitter in the EU ETS, is dropping its 'strategic' hedging of carbon for lignite coal power production, it announced Tuesday, as it unveiled an ambitious new roadmap for green energy technology investment over the next seven years.
