Policy inconsistency poses challenge for China’s forest carbon market, Greenpeace warns
Published 08:55 on November 27, 2023 / Last updated at 08:55 on November 27, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Inconsistent standards and unclear land tenure structures may add complexity to China's forest carbon market, affecting the quality of carbon projects and credits, according to a report released Monday by environmental group Greenpeace.
Inconsistent standards and unclear land tenure structures may add complexity to China's forest carbon market, affecting the quality of carbon projects and credits, according to a report released Monday by environmental group Greenpeace.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.