Climate targets that rely heavily on carbon removals may break international law, says new research

Published 19:05 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 19:40 on November 16, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / Climate Talks, International

Countries that set climate targets that depend heavily on the removal of carbon dioxide could be breaking international law given both the uncertainties when it comes to the technology and the potential detraction from making cuts to emissions, according to new research.