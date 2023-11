Protracted CORSIA approval process for eligible carbon credits gives ICE early edge

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

ICAO’s slow burn in announcing the standard bodies eligible for the next phase of its CORSIA aviation offsetting mechanism may have opened the door for exchange ICE to steal a march in the race to become the dominant hedging instrument provider for correspondingly adjusted carbon credits.