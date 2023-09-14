Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > British Columbia government opens consultation for new CCS offset protocol

British Columbia government opens consultation for new CCS offset protocol

Published 01:06 on September 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 01:06 on September 14, 2023  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The British Columbia government on Wednesday released a new draft offset protocol for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects, with different time horizons for monitoring permanence depending on the type of technologies and geologies used.

