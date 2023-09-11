Canada-based carbon project developer seeks 20% stake in CCU startup for $15.5 mln

Published 22:48 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 22:48 on September 11, 2023

A Canadian-headquartered carbon project developer wants to pay US$15.5 million for a 20% stake a carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) startup following signing of non-binding agreement.