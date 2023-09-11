Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Canada-based carbon project developer seeks 20% stake in CCU startup for $15.5 mln

Canada-based carbon project developer seeks 20% stake in CCU startup for $15.5 mln

Published 22:48 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:48 on September 11, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Canadian-headquartered carbon project developer wants to pay US$15.5 million for a 20% stake a carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) startup following signing of non-binding agreement.

A Canadian-headquartered carbon project developer wants to pay US$15.5 million for a 20% stake in a carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) startup following the signing of non-binding agreement.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software