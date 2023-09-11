Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > Chinese forestry firm reaches deal with Zambia to develop carbon credit projects covering 5% of country

Published 22:59 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:36 on September 11, 2023  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Zambia has signed an agreement with a Chinese forestry firm to commission the development of nature-based carbon credit projects that will cover more than 4 million hectares of some 5% of the African nation’s landmass.

