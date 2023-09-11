Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
LCFS Market: California prices lift up to 8% after state reveals plans to strengthen regulation

Published 22:40 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:40 on September 11, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values jumped on Monday morning after state regulator ARB published its plans to strengthen the environmental performance of the transportation sector climate programme, though some market participants are unsure about how bullish the proposed changes really are.

