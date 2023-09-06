Shenzhen to auction off China’s first mangrove-based offsets in late September

Shenzhen, a major city in southern China, is set to auction off the country’s first batch of mangrove-based offsets verified under a local scheme in late September amid growing domestic interest in blue carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.