Australia Market Roundup: Developer secures half a million ACCUs as price dips below A$29

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 1.4 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for a second consecutive week as one developer received more than 500,000, while the spot price for generic units has crept below A$29.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.