Australia Market Roundup: Developer secures half a million ACCUs as price dips below A$29

Published 08:27 on September 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:27 on September 6, 2023  / Stian Reklev /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 1.4 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for a second consecutive week as one developer received more than 500,000, while the spot price for generic units has crept below A$29.

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued almost 1.4 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for a second consecutive week as one developer received more than 500,000, while the spot price for generic units has crept below A$29.

